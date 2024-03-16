Director Ajita Rajendra Sells 18,700 Shares of Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)

Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI), a global leader in the industrial air filtration market, recently saw a significant insider sell by Director Ajita Rajendra. On March 7, 2024, the insider sold 18,700 shares of the company at an average price of $73.51 per share. This transaction was reported in a SEC Filing, which provides detailed information about the insider's trade. Donaldson Co Inc specializes in the production and marketing of air filters used in various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, construction, and transportation. The company's products are essential for improving air quality and protecting equipment and engines from contaminants. According to the data provided, over the past year, Ajita Rajendra has sold a total of 44,100 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Donaldson Co Inc. 1766321011164344320.png The insider transaction history for Donaldson Co Inc shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There has been only 1 insider buy compared to 9 insider sells during this period. In terms of valuation, Donaldson Co Inc's shares were trading at $73.51 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.730 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 23.63, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 22.46 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.12, with a GF Value of $65.44, indicating that Donaldson Co Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. 1766321028767838208.png The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of the company's prospects. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the company's performance, industry trends, and market conditions when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

