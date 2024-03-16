Charles Lyon, President and CEO of a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc (SNEX, Financial), has sold 16,176 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $68.38 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,105,804.88.

StoneX Group Inc is a financial services organization that provides a diversified range of financial products and services to a broad client base. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries in various financial sectors, including foreign exchange, commodities, and securities.

Over the past year, Charles Lyon has sold a total of 65,380 shares of StoneX Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for StoneX Group Inc shows a pattern of more insider selling than buying. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 17 insider sells.

On the valuation front, StoneX Group Inc's shares were trading at $68.38 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.55, which is lower than the industry median of 18.07 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, with a GF Value of $66.95, indicating that StoneX Group Inc is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Charles Lyon may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader market conditions and the company's financial performance when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.