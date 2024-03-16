On March 5, 2024, Gerri Gold, the Executive Vice President, President & Chief Executive Officer of Financial Services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE), sold 13,399 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Following this transaction, over the past year, Gerri Gold has sold a total of 27,565 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. The company is built on decades of reimagining the future through innovation.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co indicates a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year. There have been no insider purchases reported, while there have been 27 insider sales during the same period.

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co were trading at $18.01, resulting in a market capitalization of $23.384 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 12.41, which is below the industry median of 23.65 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.12, with a GF Value of $16.07, indicating that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co was modestly overvalued according to the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.