Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial), executed a sale of 9,311 shares in the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $12.11 per share, leading to a total amount of $112,768.21.

Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial) is a leading provider of residential solar electricity, headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company's primary business involves the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. Sunrun offers customers the opportunity to either purchase these systems outright or lease them through various financing options.

Over the past year, Mary Powell has sold a total of 29,061 shares of Sunrun Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 66 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Sunrun Inc were trading at $12.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.756 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.39, with a GuruFocus Value of $31.07, indicating that Sunrun Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Sunrun Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future performance. Mary Powell's recent sale may attract attention from the market, considering the insider's position within the company.

