Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC, Financial), a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and advancement of spinal surgery procedures and products, has reported an insider purchase by Director Quentin Blackford. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider acquired 20,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. The transaction history of the insider over the past year indicates that Quentin Blackford has purchased a total of 20,000 shares and has not sold any shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. The insider trend for Alphatec Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity within the last year, with 5 insider buys and 32 insider sells recorded. On the date of the insider's recent acquisition, shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc were trading at $12.83, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.763 billion. The stock's valuation, in relation to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value), shows that with a share price of $12.83 and a GF Value of $17.25, Alphatec Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth. Additionally, future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts are factored into the calculation.

