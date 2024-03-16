Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT), a global business payments company that provides fuel cards, corporate payments solutions, and tolls and lodging management services, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Accounting Officer Alissa Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,794 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at Fleetcor Technologies Inc, with a total of 1 insider sell and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sell, shares of Fleetcor Technologies Inc were trading at $290.31, resulting in a market capitalization of $21.127 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.28, which is below the industry median of 27.61 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Fleetcor Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value of $301.53 suggests that the stock is trading close to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Fleetcor Technologies Inc.

The GF Value image above provides a visual representation of Fleetcor Technologies Inc's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as calculated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions can be subject to various personal financial needs and strategies, and thus may not always be indicative of company performance or future stock movement.

