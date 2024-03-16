ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Nikhil Lalwani Sells 45,257 Shares

Nikhil Lalwani, President & CEO of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), executed a sale of 45,257 shares in the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $66.1 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $2,991,488.7.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals. The company's focus is on producing a diversified portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, and dermatology, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 113,539 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 37 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $66.1 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.420 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 82.22, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 22.945 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, with a GF Value of $56.58, indicating that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, which aligns with the insider's latest transaction.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, supporting the assessment that the stock is currently trading above its GuruFocus Value.

