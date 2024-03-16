Paola Arbour, the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), has sold 18,168 shares of the company on March 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $96.96 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,761,803.68. Tenet Healthcare Corp is a diversified healthcare services company that operates general hospitals and related healthcare facilities for urban and rural communities across numerous states. The company's hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology services, respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. Additionally, Tenet Healthcare provides ambulatory care services such as outpatient surgery, diagnostic imaging, and occupational therapy. Over the past year, Paola Arbour has sold a total of 56,724 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp were trading at $96.96, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.867 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 17.28, which is lower than the industry median of 25.89 and higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $96.96 and a GF Value of $76.08, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Paola Arbour may provide investors with an insight into the company's current valuation and insider sentiment. However, investors should consider a wide range of financial and market factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.