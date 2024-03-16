Warby Parker Inc Co-CEO David Gilboa Sells 80,376 Shares

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY), a company specializing in the online retail of prescription glasses and sunglasses, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Co-CEO David Gilboa sold 80,376 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The insider has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 169,721 shares while making no purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider's trading activities.

The insider trend for Warby Parker Inc has shown a distinct pattern of behavior over the past year. There have been no insider buys recorded, in contrast to the 27 insider sells that have taken place during the same period. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Warby Parker Inc's shares were trading at $12.09 each on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market capitalization stands at $1.435 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of its outstanding shares.

For more information on insider trades at Warby Parker Inc, interested parties can visit the company's insider trade history page at David Gilboa’s insider profile on GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.