Paulo Pisano, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), sold 720 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 1,320 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Booking Holdings Inc operates as a travel technology company worldwide. Its services include bookings for hotels, vacation rentals, flights, car rentals, cruises, and other travel-related services. The company is known for its portfolio of brands such as Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, and OpenTable, among others.

The insider transaction history for Booking Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with no insider buys recorded over the past year and a total of 45 insider sells during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Booking Holdings Inc were trading at $3,480.44, giving the company a market capitalization of $119.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 29.55, above the industry median of 20.795 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, in relation to the GuruFocus Value, indicates that Booking Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued. With a share price of $3,480.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $3,823.94, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.91.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

