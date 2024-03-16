Permian Resources Corp (NYSE:PR), an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties, has reported a significant insider transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, Co-CEO Hickey William M III sold 4,000,000 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. Hickey William M III has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 4,000,000 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Permian Resources Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 25 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Permian Resources Corp were trading at $15.71, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.255 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 13.76, which is above the industry median of 10.46 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $15.71 and the GuruFocus Value of $16.35, Permian Resources Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

