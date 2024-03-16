Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC, Financial), a biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. COO Adrienne Farid sold 53,515 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The shares were sold at a price of $5.04 each, which puts the total value of the sale at approximately $269,910.60. Following the sale, the insider's stake in Century Therapeutics Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's holdings. Over the past year, Adrienne Farid has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 57,819 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period. The insider transaction history for Century Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider selling. In the past year, there have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 5 insider sells. This trend can be an indicator of the insiders' perspective on the stock's future performance, although it is important to consider the broader context and other factors that may influence stock prices. As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Century Therapeutics Inc had a market capitalization of approximately $313.535 million. The stock was trading at $5.04 per share, which can provide a reference point for the valuation of the company at the time of the insider's transaction. Century Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development of innovative therapies with a focus on "off-the-shelf" cell products. The company's work in the field of immuno-oncology aims to create accessible and effective treatments for patients with serious diseases, leveraging advances in cell therapy and regenerative medicine. For investors and market watchers, insider transactions such as these can offer insights into the sentiment of company executives and high-level employees. However, it is essential to analyze these transactions within the broader context of the company's performance, market conditions, and other relevant data.

