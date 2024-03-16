Insider Sells Shares of Wingstop Inc (WING)

Marisa Carona, Senior Vice President & Chief U.S. Franchise Operations Officer of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING), has sold 2,586 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $371.96 per share, resulting in a total value of $962,219.36.

Wingstop Inc, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, operates and franchises a chain of fast-casual restaurants specializing in chicken wings. The company offers a variety of cooked-to-order wings paired with handcrafted seasoning and sauces. Wingstop's menu also includes sides and beverages, providing a comprehensive dining experience for wing enthusiasts. As of the date of the insider sale, Wingstop Inc has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion.

Over the past year, Marisa Carona has engaged in the sale of 2,586 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. The insider transaction history for Wingstop Inc reveals a pattern of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the valuation front, Wingstop Inc's shares were trading at $371.96 on the day of the transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 150.63, which is significantly above the industry median of 24.03 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. This indicates a premium valuation compared to its peers and its own trading history.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) suggests that Wingstop Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $371.96 and a GF Value of $244.76, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.52.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Marisa Carona may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such insider activity.

