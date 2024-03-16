Director Mary Chan Sells Shares of SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

SBA Communications Corp (SBAC, Financial), a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Mary Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. Mary Chan has been actively trading over the past year, with a total of 1,977 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 1,977 shares at a price point that has not been disclosed in the summary provided. The insider transaction history for SBA Communications Corp shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with no insider buys recorded and a total of 14 insider sells. On the valuation front, SBA Communications Corp shares were trading at $217.99 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $24.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 48.52, which is above the industry median of 16.88 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1766326935757156352.png The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62, suggesting that the stock may be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing. 1766326953276764160.png The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by Director Mary Chan may be of interest as it contributes to the ongoing trend of insider sales at SBA Communications Corp.

