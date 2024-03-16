Director Mary Chan Sells Shares of SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

SBA Communications Corp (SBAC, Financial), a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Mary Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company on March 5, 2024. Mary Chan has been actively trading over the past year, with a total of 1,977 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 1,977 shares at a price point that has not been disclosed in the summary provided. The insider transaction history for SBA Communications Corp shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with no insider buys recorded and a total of 14 insider sells. On the valuation front, SBA Communications Corp shares were trading at $217.99 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $24.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 48.52, which is above the industry median of 16.88 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62, suggesting that the stock may be a possible value trap and warrants caution before investing. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by Director Mary Chan may be of interest as it contributes to the ongoing trend of insider sales at SBA Communications Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.