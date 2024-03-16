Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF), a company specializing in the mining, beneficiation, and pelletizing of iron ore as well as steelmaking, including stamping and tooling, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Terry Fedor, the Executive Vice President of Operations, sold 27,430 shares of the company on March 6, 2024. Terry Fedor has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 27,430 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. The insider transaction history for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 7 insider buys and 4 insider sells. This recent transaction by Terry Fedor follows this trend of insider trading within the company. On the day of the sale, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc were trading at $20.19, resulting in a market capitalization of $10.459 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 27.26, which is above the industry median of 13.72 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. Considering the stock's price of $20.19 and the GuruFocus Value of $20.97, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation metrics. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the insider buying and selling activities over the past year. The GF Value image offers insight into the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. For investors monitoring insider activities, the sale by Terry Fedor may be a point of interest, especially when considered alongside the company's valuation and insider trend data.

