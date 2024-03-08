Director Aditya Kohli Sells 18,000 Shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX)

Director Aditya Kohli has sold 18,000 shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 50,866 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccine candidates. The company's primary aim is to address unmet medical needs in the prevention of diseases with significant impact on public health.

The insider transaction history at HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 11 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe. This pattern of insider activity can often provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's valuation.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) were trading at $18.66, giving the company a market capitalization of $892.21 million.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's health and future prospects. The consistent selling by the insider may be interpreted in various ways, but without additional context, it remains a single data point for stakeholders to consider alongside other information.

