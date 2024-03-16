Director Kenneth Courtis has executed a sale of 9,900 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $383.85 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,800,115.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a company engaged in the production of metallurgical coal used in the steelmaking process. Its operations are primarily based in the United States, and the company focuses on mining, processing, and selling coal to domestic and international customers.

Over the past year, the insider, Kenneth Courtis, has sold a total of 24,900 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider over the specified period.

The insider transaction history for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc shows a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with zero buys recorded. In contrast, there have been 14 insider sells during the same timeframe, indicating a trend of insider sales.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc were trading at $383.85, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.886 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 7.73, which is below the industry median of 13.72 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is significantly overvalued. With a share price of $383.85 and a GF Value of $172.06, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.23.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The above insider trend image reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate, suggesting that the stock is currently trading at a significant premium.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.