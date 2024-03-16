Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX), a pharmaceutical company specializing in non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, has experienced a notable insider transaction. Director Gary Pace sold 119,323 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Gary Pace has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 124,338 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for Pacira BioSciences Inc, which has seen 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Pacira BioSciences Inc were trading at $30.64, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.460 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 37.84, which is above the industry median of 22.945 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $30.64 and the GuruFocus Value of $61.30, Pacira BioSciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.5, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Director Gary Pace may attract the attention of investors and analysts who closely monitor insider behaviors as indicators of a company's financial health and future performance.

