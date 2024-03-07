Director Gregory Freitag Sells 25,000 Shares of Axogen Inc (AXGN)

Director Gregory Freitag has sold 25,000 shares of Axogen Inc (AXGN, Financial) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $9 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $225,000.

Axogen Inc (AXGN, Financial) specializes in the development and commercialization of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's comprehensive portfolio of products is used by surgeons to repair injured nerves and provide functional recovery for patients.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 74,448 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Axogen Inc (AXGN, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 5 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment regarding the stock's performance and potential future direction.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Axogen Inc (AXGN, Financial) had a market capitalization of $378.055 million, with shares trading at $9 each.

The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $11.40, suggests that Axogen Inc (AXGN, Financial) is Modestly Undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.79, indicating that the stock may be trading below its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

