Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. Its pipeline includes a range of neurology-focused therapies.

According to a recent SEC filing, Sherrington Robin, the Executive Vice President of Strategy & Innovation at Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE), sold 7,137 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $46.28 per share, resulting in a total value of $330,318.36.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,137 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys recorded during the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) shares were trading at $46.28 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.486 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 356, with a GF Value of $0.13, indicating that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

