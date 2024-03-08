Q4 2023 Bio Path Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Yes, good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bio-Path Holdings Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Will O'Connor of Stern Investor Relations. Please proceed.



Will O'Connor - Stern Investor Relations, Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator. Welcome to the Bio-Path Holdings conference call and webcast to review the company's full year 2023 financial results and to provide an update on recent pipeline and corporate developments.



Earlier today, we issued a press release, which outlines the topics that we plan to discuss on the call. The release is available at bio-pathholdings.com. With me today from Bio-Path are President and CEO, Peter Nielsen, and Senior Vice President of Finance Accounting and Administration, Anthony Price.



Before we begin the call, I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and