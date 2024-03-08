Q4 2023 OTP Bank Nyrt Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, and good morning or good afternoon, depending where you are. Thank you for joining us today on OTP Group's 2023 full year results presentation. As usual, the presentation that I'm going to use is available on the website for you to download, but we are also kind of proacting it parallel to the discussion, what we have in my presentation. As usual, we go through -- and first, I try to go through better quickly this presentation, which is the kind of usual structure, and then we have -- we can have Q&A. So, the highlights of the group. We had a good year last year in Hungary and outside Hungary. And in general, I mean, this is probably not a surprise because most of the banks had a