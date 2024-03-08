Mar 08, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Ero Gold -- sorry, Ero Copper fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 operating and financial results conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Courtney Lynn, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Investor Relations, and Sustainability. Please go ahead.
Courtney Lynn - Ero Copper Corp - SVP, Corporate Development, IR & Sustainability
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Ero Copper's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. Our operating and financial results were released yesterday afternoon and are available on our website, as are our financial statements and MD&A for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023. On the call with me today are David Strang, Ero's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer; Makko DeFilippo, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Wayne Drier, Chief Financial Officer.
Q4 2023 Ero Copper Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 08, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...