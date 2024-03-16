IES Holdings Inc (IESC, Financial), a diversified holding company that owns and manages subsidiaries in industries including communications, residential, commercial and industrial electrical contracting, and infrastructure services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Tracy Mclauchlin, sold 5,000 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. Tracy Mclauchlin has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 25,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider transaction history for IES Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of IES Holdings Inc were trading at $115.14, giving the company a market cap of $2.296 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 21.59, which is above both the industry median of 15.355 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $66.95, indicates that IES Holdings Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.72. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's financials, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC filing through the provided link. SEC Filing

