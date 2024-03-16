Dana Zimmer, President, Distribution at Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST, Financial), has sold 5,245 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $162.5 per share, resulting in a total value of $852,312.5.

Nexstar Media Group Inc is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV, and The CW.

Over the past year, Dana Zimmer has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 7,272 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Nexstar Media Group Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling activity. In the past year, there have been no insider purchases recorded, while there have been 41 insider sales.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, Nexstar Media Group Inc's stock was trading at $162.5, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.465 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.07, which is below the industry median of 19.525 and above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $208.94, Nexstar Media Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

