Permian Resources Corp's Dividend Analysis

Insights into Permian Resources Corp's Upcoming Dividend Payment

Permian Resources Corp (PR, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 2024-03-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Permian Resources Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Permian Resources Corp Do?

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

A Glimpse at Permian Resources Corp's Dividend History

Permian Resources Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Permian Resources Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Permian Resources Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.32% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.76%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Permian Resources Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Permian Resources Corp stock as of today is approximately 2.32%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Permian Resources Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.21.

Permian Resources Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Permian Resources Corp's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Permian Resources Corp's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Permian Resources Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Permian Resources Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 56.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 94.85% of global competitors.

Next Steps for Investors

In conclusion, Permian Resources Corp's recent dividend declaration, along with its consistent dividend history, promising yield, and growth rates, paints a picture of a company committed to shareholder returns. The low payout ratio and high profitability rank further bolster confidence in the sustainability of its dividends. With strong revenue growth outpacing many global competitors, Permian Resources Corp stands as a potential candidate for investors seeking dividend-paying stocks with growth potential. For investors looking to expand their portfolio with similar opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.