Jon Feltheimer, Chief Executive Officer of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B, Financial), has increased his stake in the company according to a recent SEC filing. On March 7, 2024, the insider executed a purchase of 100,000 shares of the company's stock.

Over the past year, Jon Feltheimer has engaged in the purchase of 100,000 shares in total and has not sold any shares.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is a global content platform that provides films, television series, digital products, and linear and over-the-top platforms. The company operates through various segments, including Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Insider transactions at Lions Gate Entertainment Corp over the past year have displayed a trend of more insider buying than selling. There have been 2 insider buys and 0 insider sells during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp were trading at $8.84, resulting in a market cap of $2.067 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.84, with a GF Value of $10.50, indicating that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

