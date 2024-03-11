NewLake Capital Partners Inc Reports Growth in Revenue and Net Income for FY2023

Dividend Raised to $0.41 per Share for Q1 2024 Amidst Cannabis Industry Challenges

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: NewLake Capital Partners Inc (NLCP) reported a 5.1% increase in full-year revenue, reaching $47.3 million in 2023.
  • Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $24.6 million for the full year, marking an improvement from the previous year.
  • Dividend Increase: The company announced a dividend increase to $0.41 per share for the first quarter of 2024, up from $0.40 per share in the previous quarter.
  • Share Repurchase: NLCP repurchased 194,563 shares in Q4 2023, bringing the total to 908,394 shares for the year.
  • Funds From Operations (FFO): FFO for the year totaled $39.3 million, an 11.5% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO): AFFO saw a 5.2% increase, totaling $40.7 million for the full year.
  • Investment Activity: The company invested in property expansions and tenant improvements, reflecting ongoing growth and development.
Article's Main Image

On March 11, 2024, NewLake Capital Partners Inc (NLCP, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. As an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in providing real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, NLCP has navigated a challenging environment to deliver solid financial results.

1767171318886854656.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

For the fourth quarter of 2023, NLCP reported a revenue of $13.0 million, a 6.4% increase year-over-year. The full-year revenue reached $47.3 million, up 5.1% from the previous year. Net income attributable to common stockholders for the full year was $24.6 million. Despite the turbulent cannabis industry, NLCP managed to grow its dividend distributions by 9.0% year-over-year, demonstrating the company's resilience and commitment to shareholder returns.

However, the company's AFFO saw a slight decrease of 1.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, totaling $10.8 million. This metric is crucial for REITs as it provides a clearer picture of the company's operational performance by excluding certain non-cash expenses. The challenges faced by the cannabis industry, including regulatory hurdles and market saturation, may pose risks to NLCP's future performance, but the company's strategic investments and prudent financial management have positioned it to weather potential headwinds.

Financial Achievements and Importance

NLCP's financial achievements, such as the increase in net income and FFO, are significant for the company and the REIT industry. These metrics are important indicators of the company's ability to generate cash flow and maintain profitability. The increase in dividends reflects the company's financial health and its ability to provide value to its shareholders.

Key Financial Details

From the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2023, NLCP reported cash and cash equivalents of $25.8 million, with a commitment of $14.4 million to fund tenant improvements. The company's investment activity included acquiring an adjacent parcel of land for expansion and funding tenant improvements across four properties, totaling $14.4 million. The company's strategic investments in its properties are aimed at enhancing the value and productivity of its real estate portfolio.

During the year, NLCP also engaged in stock repurchase, acquiring 908,394 shares at an average price of $13.00 per share, reflecting confidence in its stock value. The company's disciplined capital allocation strategy, including share repurchases and targeted investments, underscores its commitment to driving shareholder value.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Despite the challenges in the cannabis sector, NLCP's performance in 2023 indicates a strong operational foundation and a robust financial position. The company's ability to increase revenue and net income in a difficult market environment is commendable. The strategic investments in property expansions and improvements are likely to enhance long-term growth prospects. Furthermore, the increase in the quarterly dividend signals management's confidence in the company's cash flow generation capabilities.

Overall, NLCP's financial results for 2023 reflect a company that is effectively navigating industry challenges while maintaining a focus on growth and shareholder returns. The company's disciplined approach to capital management and strategic investments positions it well for continued success in the evolving cannabis real estate market.

For more detailed information on NewLake Capital Partners Inc's financial results and operational highlights, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings release and join the upcoming conference call and webcast.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NewLake Capital Partners Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.