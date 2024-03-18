Today's News

Stock index futures saw a slight decline on Monday, with investors exercising caution as they await the release of crucial inflation data scheduled for Tuesday. The S&P 500 futures (SPX, Financial) dipped by 0.2%, mirroring movements in both the Dow futures (INDU, Financial) and the Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND), which also fell by 0.2%. This cautious sentiment follows a turbulent period for Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), which experienced a significant sell-off on Friday, shedding more than 5% of its value after initially gaining 5% at the start of the session. Despite this, Nvidia's stock managed to close the week with a 6.38% increase, marking its tenth consecutive week of gains.

Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) shares continued to face challenges in premarket trading on Monday, slipping around 0.9%. However, the outlook for the semiconductor giant remains optimistic, with Cantor Fitzgerald raising its price target on Nvidia ahead of the company's GTC event. The investment firm highlighted Nvidia's focus on democratizing artificial intelligence (AI), reinforcing the belief in AI's transformative potential for the tech sector. Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, is expected to provide further insights into the future of AI during his keynote address at the event, which has been moved to a larger venue to accommodate increased interest.

The cryptocurrency market saw notable gains, with Bitcoin surpassing the $71,000 mark for the first time. This rally benefited a range of cryptocurrency-linked companies, including Coinbase Global (COIN, Financial), Riot Blockchain (RIOT, Financial), Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA, Financial), and others, which all experienced significant stock price increases. MicroStrategy (MSTR, Financial) also reported a substantial purchase of around 12,000 bitcoins, further highlighting the growing institutional interest in cryptocurrencies.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) faced mixed signals, with February hardware builds declining from the previous month, yet App Store growth showing a robust 15% year-over-year increase. Concerns remain over weaker iPhone builds and potential market share losses in China, alongside risks posed by regulatory challenges in the European Union and the ongoing U.S. Department of Justice versus Google (GOOG, Financial)(GOOGL, Financial) trial.

Elon Musk's AI startup xAI announced plans to open source its generative AI chatbot Grok, amidst legal battles with OpenAI, another company Musk co-founded. This move underscores the intensifying competition and legal complexities surrounding the development and deployment of AI technologies.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN, Financial) saw a pre-market increase of 8.5% following news of an all-stock acquisition deal with EQT Corp. (EQT, Financial), which aims to create a leading integrated natural gas producer. This strategic move highlights the ongoing consolidation and strategic realignment within the energy sector.

As the stock market navigates through a period of anticipation and adjustment, investors remain vigilant, closely monitoring upcoming economic data and corporate developments for further direction.