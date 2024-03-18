Mark Schroeder, Executive Vice President, President of Diagnostics, and Chief Operating Officer of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (NYSE:LH), has sold 5,048 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, commonly known as LabCorp, is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, LabCorp provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,548 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, with a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings were trading at $218.45, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.278 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 46.74, which is above both the industry median of 29.245 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $218.45 and a GF Value of $224.99, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Mark Schroeder may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, investors are always encouraged to conduct their own research and consider a wide range of factors before making investment decisions.

