Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $137.85, Alphabet Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 1.8%, marked against a three-month change of 3.48%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Alphabet Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long-term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks across the board and a slightly lower GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Alphabet Inc the GF Score of 99 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Alphabet Inc's Business

Alphabet Inc, with a market cap of $1.719 trillion and sales of $307.394 billion, is a holding company that primarily operates through its subsidiary, Google. Google's services, including online ads, apps, content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as hardware sales, account for nearly 90% of Alphabet's revenue. The company's cloud computing offerings contribute over 10% to the total revenue. Alphabet also invests in ambitious 'moonshot' projects through its other bets segment, focusing on advancements in health, internet access, self-driving cars, and more.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Alphabet Inc's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilient balance sheet and prudent capital management. The company's Interest Coverage ratio of 273.68 far exceeds Benjamin Graham's recommended threshold, indicating a strong ability to meet interest obligations. The Altman Z-Score of 10.98 suggests a low probability of financial distress, and a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.09 indicates a strategic approach to debt management.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

Alphabet Inc's Profitability Rank is exceptional, reflecting its ability to generate profits efficiently. The company's Operating Margin has shown a positive trend over the past five years, and its Gross Margin has consistently improved, indicating increasing operational efficiency. Alphabet Inc's financial health is further confirmed by a strong Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 5 stars, providing investors with confidence in its stable performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Alphabet Inc's high Growth Rank underscores its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 22.1% outperforms a majority of its industry peers. Alphabet Inc's EBITDA growth over the past three and five years highlights its ability to sustain growth and profitability.

Next Steps

Considering Alphabet Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

