Q1 2019 Kia Motors Corp Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

000270.KS - Kia Corp

Q1 2019 Kia Motors Corp Earnings Call

Apr 25, 2019 / 01:10AM GMT



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative

Before we begin our presentation, we'd like to provide a note to our investors. For investors' convenience, this presentation has been prepared with unaudited first quarter result of fiscal year 2019. Therefore, some numbers are subject to change upon review of Kia's independent auditors.



Kia Motors business result for fiscal year 2019 will be presented in the following order: first, sales summary; second, financial summary; and third, lastly, revenue and earnings analysis.



First is a summary of our global retail sales. Despite slower-than-expected demand growth, Kia's global retail sales in the first quarter 2019 recorded 661,000 units posting a 0.9% increase compared with last year. Regionally, Korean