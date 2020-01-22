Q4 2019 Kia Motors Corp Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

000270.KS - Kia Corp

Q4 2019 Kia Motors Corp Earnings Call

Jan 22, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

Before we begin our presentation, we'd like to provide a note to our investors. For investors' convenience, this presentation has been prepared with unaudited results of fiscal year 2019. Therefore, some numbers are subject to change upon review of Kia's independent auditors.



Kia Motors' business results for fiscal year 2019 will be presented in the following order: sales summary; financial summary; revenue and earnings analysis; and lastly, 2020 business plan. First is a summary of our global retail sales. Amidst the 4.4% decrease in global industry demand, Kia's global retail sales in 2019 recorded 2.816 million units, similar to the previous year.



First, in the U.S. market, the new model effect of