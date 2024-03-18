Director HRABOWSKI FREEMAN A III has executed a sale of 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW, Financial) on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. T. Rowe Price Group Inc is a global investment management organization that offers a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. The insider's transaction history over the past year indicates that HRABOWSKI FREEMAN A III has sold a total of 8,740 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The overall insider transaction trend for T. Rowe Price Group Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 11 insider sells over the past year. On the valuation front, T. Rowe Price Group Inc's shares were trading at $118.32 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $26.302 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.15, which is above the industry median of 13.67 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Considering the stock's price of $118.32 and the GuruFocus Value of $116.56, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

