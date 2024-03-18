On March 11, 2024, Kevin Guest, the Executive Chairman of the Board of Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA), sold 11,011 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a company that develops and manufactures nutritional supplements, healthy foods, and personal care products that are sold directly to Associates and Preferred Customers throughout the United States, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Over the past year, Kevin Guest has engaged in the sale of 11,011 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 28 insider sells for Usana Health Sciences Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc were trading at $49, giving the company a market cap of $940.669 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 14.82, which is lower than the industry median of 18.205 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $49 and a GF Value of $59.63, Usana Health Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While a single insider selling transaction may not be indicative of the company's future performance, a trend of insider sales could signal how insiders view the stock's valuation.

