Nov 14, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Chang Joon - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Joon Chang Ho, the Head of IR team. Thank you for joining Samsung Fire & Marine's 2019 Q3 Earnings Conference Call. We will begin with our CFO, Bae Tae-Yeong's presentation on Q3 earnings results and future outlook, and we'll also share with you information on some of the policies the company is currently implementing. And in the end, we will end with a Q&A session, which will be conducted with participating executives.



With that, I now turn it over to our CFO, Bae.



Tae-