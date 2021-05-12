May 12, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Chang Joon - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - Head of IR



(foreign language) [Interpreted] Good morning. I am Joon Chang Ho, Head of IR at Samsung Fire & Marine. Starting from this quarter, we've decided to hold the conference call in the morning for more efficient proceeding.



Today, Mr. Hong Seong-woo, our CFO, will present key earnings highlights and future plans, which will be followed by a Q&A session with the participating executives based on the presentation materials that we have distributed in advance.



Today's conference call is scheduled for about an hour, including the Q&A. Now CFO Hong will start the report.



Hong Seong-Woo - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - CFO



(foreign language) [Interpreted] Good morning. This is Hong Seong-woo, CFO of Samsung Fire & Marine. I will give you a report on the earnings for the first quarter of 2021.



In the first quarter, Samsung Fire & Marine posted pretax profit of KRW 576.3 billion and net profit of KRW 431.5 billion, a 163%