Good morning. Thank you for joining Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance's Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



We will begin with our CFO, EVP, Hong Seong-Woo's presentation on key earnings highlights and future business strategy, followed by questions, to which answers will be provided by the management team.



Hong Seong-Woo - Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. - CFO



Good afternoon -- good morning, excuse me. I'm Hong Seong-Woo, the CFO. Allow me to present on the Q3 2022 earnings results.



Q3 pretax profit reported KRW 385.8 billion, while net profit was up 1.6% on year, rising to KRW 282.7 billion. On a cumulative basis, pretax profit reported KRW 1,414.4 billion and net profit KRW 1,032.6 billion, recording 13.6% rise if we were to exclude special dividend from Samsung