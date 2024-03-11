On March 11, 2024, Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company, a global provider of database technology and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, reported a 7% increase in total revenue year-over-year, amounting to $13.3 billion. This growth was consistent in both USD and constant currency terms. Oracle's cloud revenue, which includes both Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS), saw a significant increase of 25% in USD, reaching $5.1 billion.

Oracle's financial achievements are particularly noteworthy in the software industry, where cloud services are increasingly becoming a critical component of enterprise IT infrastructure. The company's strong performance in its cloud segments, with a 49% increase in Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) revenue and a 14% increase in Cloud Application (SaaS) revenue, underscores the successful execution of its cloud strategy and the growing demand for its cloud offerings.

Financial Performance Analysis

Oracle's GAAP operating income for the quarter stood at $3.8 billion, with a GAAP operating margin of 28%. The Non-GAAP operating income was even more impressive at $5.8 billion, a 12% increase, with a Non-GAAP operating margin of 44%. The company's GAAP net income was reported at $2.4 billion, while Non-GAAP net income saw an 18% increase to $4.0 billion. These figures reflect the company's ability to not only increase revenue but also effectively manage expenses to improve profitability.

The company's earnings per share (EPS) also saw substantial growth, with GAAP EPS at $0.85 and Non-GAAP EPS increasing by 16% to $1.41. This growth in EPS is a key indicator of the company's profitability and efficiency in generating income relative to shareholder equity.

Oracle's balance sheet remains strong, with short-term deferred revenues at $8.9 billion. The company's operating cash flow over the last twelve months was $18.2 billion, and its free cash flow was $12.3 billion, demonstrating its ability to generate cash and maintain liquidity.

"Large new cloud infrastructure contracts signed in Q3 drove Oracle’s total Remaining Performance Obligations up 29% to over $80 billion—an all-time record," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "We expect to continue receiving large contracts reserving cloud infrastructure capacity because the demand for our Gen2 AI infrastructure substantially exceeds supply—despite the fact we are opening new and expanding existing cloud datacenters very, very rapidly."

"In Q3, Oracle finished moving the majority of Cerner customers to Oracle’s Gen2 Cloud Infrastructure," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "In Q4, Oracle will start delivering its completely new Ambulatory Clinic Cloud Application Suite to these same customers. This new AI-driven system features an integrated voice interface called the Clinical Digital Assistant that automatically generates doctors’ notes and updates Electronic Health Records—saving precious time and improving health data accuracy."

The company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock, which will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 10, 2024, with a payment date of April 24, 2024.

Oracle's continued investment in cloud infrastructure and innovative solutions like the new Ambulatory Clinic Cloud Application Suite positions the company for sustained growth in the dynamic software industry. The company's robust financial results and strategic initiatives indicate a strong outlook for future performance, making Oracle Corp (ORCL, Financial) a noteworthy company for value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members to consider.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Oracle Corp for further details.