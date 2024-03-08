Mar 08, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, everyone, to the Asetek A/S Q4 2023 financial report and earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.
I would now like to hand the call over to Peter Madsen, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.
Peter Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO
Very good, sir. Thank you, operator, for handing over the microphone to me, and thank you all for coming to this Asetek A/S Q4 2023 financial report and earnings call. We're going to cover the fourth quarter of last year, yes, and the annual report for 2023 also. My name is Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO. I have here with me, AndrÃ© Sloth Eriksen, who is our CEO. Good morning, AndrÃ©.
AndrÃ©Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder and CEO
Hello.
Peter Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO
And we'll be covering this whole material here. Our Board, they met yesterday
Q4 2023 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 08, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...