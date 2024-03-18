Director Roeland Nusse has sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne Corp (TECH, Financial) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $76.98 per share, resulting in a total value of $800,672.

Bio-Techne Corp is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. The company's products are integral in the fields of genomics, protein analysis and expression, cellular analysis, drug discovery and manufacture of biologically-based therapeutics and diagnostics.

Over the past year, Roeland Nusse has sold a total of 19,339 shares of Bio-Techne Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Bio-Techne Corp shows no insider buys over the past year, but there have been 4 insider sells in the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Bio-Techne Corp's shares were trading at $76.98 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $11.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 54.44, which is higher than the industry median of 28.96 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $76.98 and a GF Value of $92.23, Bio-Techne Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.83, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Director Roeland Nusse may provide investors with an opportunity to review their positions in Bio-Techne Corp, considering the company's valuation metrics and the insider's trading activity.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financials, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

