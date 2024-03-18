Anthony Boor, the Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Finance & Administration of Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $74.13 per share, resulting in a total value of $741,300.

Blackbaud Inc is a software company that provides cloud software solutions and services for organizations in the philanthropic community, including nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and other charitable giving entities. The company's solutions include fundraising, website management, CRM, analytics, financial management, ticketing, and education administration.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Blackbaud Inc shows a pattern of 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Blackbaud Inc were trading at $74.13, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.961 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 2,469.33, significantly above both the industry median of 27.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, indicating that Blackbaud Inc is considered Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $71.97. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity within the company by insiders.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

