Executive Vice President Joanne Lockridge has sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $185.1 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $323,925.

AvalonBay Communities Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,081 shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and three insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc were trading at $185.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $26.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 28.20, which is above the industry median of 16.835 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $185.1 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $217.72 indicates that AvalonBay Communities Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity for AvalonBay Communities Inc.

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for AvalonBay Communities Inc, indicating the stock's current valuation status.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.