Callie Field, President, Business Group of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), has sold 5,844 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $168.44 per share, resulting in a total value of $984,095.36.

T-Mobile US Inc, a major player in the telecommunications industry, provides wireless voice, messaging, and data services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is known for its nationwide 4G LTE network which also provides 5G technology to a vast customer base.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,132 shares of T-Mobile US Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale further aligns with the insider transaction history for the company, which has seen 0 insider buys and 45 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, T-Mobile US Inc's shares were trading at $168.44, giving the company a market capitalization of $195.55 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 23.77, which is above the industry median of 16.62 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current price of $168.44 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $144.22 indicates that T-Mobile US Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

