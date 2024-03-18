Director Patrick Yang has sold 25,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred on March 8, 2024, and was executed at an average price of $9.45 per share, which resulted in a total value of $236,250. Sana Biotechnology Inc is a biotechnology company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company is involved in the development of various therapies, including those for oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders among others. Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Director Patrick Yang represents a continuation of this selling trend. The insider transaction history for Sana Biotechnology Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 3 insider buys and 4 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the company's stock performance and potential future direction. On the valuation front, Sana Biotechnology Inc's shares were trading at $9.45 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $2.094 billion. For more detailed information on insider transactions at Sana Biotechnology Inc, interested individuals can refer to the SEC filings and monitor the company's insider trends for potential insights into the stock's performance.

