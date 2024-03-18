PAR Technology Corp CFO Bryan Menar Sells 6,069 Shares

PAR Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR), a company specializing in systems and service solutions for the hospitality industry, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, Chief Financial Officer Bryan Menar, sold 6,069 shares of the company on March 7, 2024. Bryan Menar has been active in the market over the past year, with a total of 6,069 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 2 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. On the date of the sale, shares of PAR Technology Corp were trading at $41.93, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.179 billion. The sale by the insider occurred at a price point that is below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $47.62, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued based on the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, an adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts are also taken into account. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and broader economic indicators, when making investment decisions.

