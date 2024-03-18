Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH), a company specializing in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, President Paul Blanchfield sold 18,023 shares of the company on March 7, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,931 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have outnumbered buys over the past year. Specifically, there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys reported for Lantheus Holdings Inc during this period.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc were trading at $61.96, valuing the company at a market cap of $4.297 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.52, which is below both the industry median of 23 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Lantheus Holdings Inc.

The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Lantheus Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $61.96 and a GF Value of $91.55, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.68. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. While the reasons behind an insider's decision to sell can vary and may not necessarily be related to the company's performance, a consistent pattern of insider sales can sometimes raise questions among market participants.

