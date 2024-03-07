Managing Director Nicholas Meserve has sold 6,000 shares of Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN, Financial) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Main Street Capital Corp is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. The firm's portfolio investments are made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

The insider transaction history for Main Street Capital Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 4 insider sells, indicating a trend of more insider selling than buying in the company's shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Main Street Capital Corp were trading at $45.96, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.82, which is lower than the industry median of 13.67 and also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.95, with a GF Value of $48.17, suggesting that Main Street Capital Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction could be of interest to investors as insider sales can provide insights into how company executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

