Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Delancey Davis, President of Headwater Companies, a subsidiary of Franklin Electric Co Inc, sold 2,335 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing. Franklin Electric Co Inc is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes electric motors, electronic motor controls, and related equipment for a multitude of applications. Over the past year, the insider, Delancey Davis, has sold a total of 6,983 shares of Franklin Electric Co Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year indicates that there have been no insider buys and 12 insider sells. On the valuation front, shares of Franklin Electric Co Inc were trading at $103.32 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $4.668 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.67, which is above both the industry median of 22.47 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.06, with a GF Value of $97.62, indicating that Franklin Electric Co Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

