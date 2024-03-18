Martine Rothblatt, the Chairperson & CEO of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR), sold 30,000 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's portfolio includes treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other products for various medical conditions. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 331,300 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to the total of 51 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period. On the day of the sale, shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $241.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.741 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.58, which is lower than the industry median of 28.96 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.89, with a GF Value of $269.67, indicating that United Therapeutics Corp is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The SEC filing can be found here for those interested in reviewing the details of the transaction: SEC Filing.

